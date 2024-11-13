We have several matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, including a #1 contenders match for the NXT World Championship.

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced for next week’s show:

* NXT Championship #1 Contenders Match: Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland

(If Chase loses, Chase U must disband.)

* Ashantee Thee Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece

* Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying matches continue.

Additionally, two Iron Survivor Challenges have been announced for the NXT Deadline pay-per-view event.

You can check out the updated 2024 WWE NXT Deadline pay-per-view lineup below:

* NXT world Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Andre Chase OR Ridge Holland

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Je’Von Evans vs. 4 More TBD

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Sol Ruca vs. 4 More TBD

WWE NXT Deadline 2024 will take place on December 7th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.