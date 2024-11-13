We have several matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, including a #1 contenders match for the NXT World Championship.
On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced for next week’s show:
* NXT Championship #1 Contenders Match: Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland
(If Chase loses, Chase U must disband.)
* Ashantee Thee Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece
* Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying matches continue.
Additionally, two Iron Survivor Challenges have been announced for the NXT Deadline pay-per-view event.
You can check out the updated 2024 WWE NXT Deadline pay-per-view lineup below:
* NXT world Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Andre Chase OR Ridge Holland
* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Je’Von Evans vs. 4 More TBD
* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Sol Ruca vs. 4 More TBD
WWE NXT Deadline 2024 will take place on December 7th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.