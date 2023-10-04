A new NWA World Television Champion will be crowned on NWA Powerrr next week as Mims and Zicky Dice gear up to battle it out for the vacant title. Both have earned their spots through victory in a Fatal Four-Way Matches. Mims secured his place by triumphing over Jordan Clearwater, Chris Adonis, and Blake Troop on September 26, while Zicky Dice earned his shot by defeating Dak Draper, Gaagz The Gymp, and Judais on September 12.

Speaking of Judais, he will also be in action on October 10 as he faces off against Sal The Pal. Additionally, fans can look forward to some tag team action as well when The Southern 6’s Alex Taylor and Kerry Morton collide with the formidable duo of Rush and Rolando Freeman.

The updated lineup for NWA Powerrr on October 10 includes:

NWA World Television Championship: Mims vs. Zicky Dice

Rush & Rolando Freeman vs. The Southern 6 (Alex Taylor & Kerry Morton)

Sal The Pal vs. Judais

You can check out the card for NWA Samhain, set to emanate from TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic in Cleveland, Ohio, on October 28, here.