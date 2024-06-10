The lineup for the post-WWE NXT Battleground 2024 episode of WWE NXT is continuing to take shape.

Prior to the WWE NXT World Championship main event between Trick Williams and Ethan Page at the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event on Sunday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, the lineup was announced by Vic Joseph and Booker T for the follow-up NXT on USA show next Tuesday night.

Featured below is the currently officially advertised lineup heading into the Tuesday, June 11, 2024 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE NXT PREVIEW (6/11/2024)

* Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears

* Dante Chen vs. Lexis King (Singapore Cane Match)

* Jaida Parker vs. Michin

* Cody Rhodes appearance rumored

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.