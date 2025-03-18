The lineup for the post-TNA Sacrifice episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.

Ahead of the Thursday, March 20, 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+, a taped episode from El Paso, Texas, TNA Wrestling has announced the opening match and main event for the show.

Kicking things off on the 3/20 episode will be TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, while Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. The System duo of Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards will serve as the main event.

Also scheduled for Thursday’s show is Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali with The Cabinet banned from ringside, as well as an appearance by pro wrestling legend Chavo Guerrero Jr.

Make sure to check back here every Thursday after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.