Two title matches are official for next week’s episode of WWE Raw.

During Monday night’s broadcast, WWE confirmed a pair of championship bouts for the June 22 edition of Raw, which will emanate from the O2 Arena in London, England.

The first title contest will see The Vision put their WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against former champions The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will look to reclaim tag team gold when they challenge the reigning titleholders.

Also announced for the show, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige will defend their titles against the team of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

With two championship matches already confirmed, WWE is loading up the card for its return to London.

Next week’s Raw will air live from the O2 Arena on Netflix beginning at 2 p.m. ET. / 11 a.m. PT.