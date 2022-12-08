AEW has announced an update to this Friday’s Rampage lineup, which will be taped immediately following Dynamite this evening and will feature Orange Cassidy defending his All-Atlantic championship title. Check it out below.
-Orange Cassidy defends the AEW All-Atlantic Championship
-Hikaru Shida vs. The Bunny for the Regina Di WAVE Championship, Winner gets a shot at Jamie Hayter and the AEW women’s championship
-W. Morrissey and Lee Moriarty will be in action
-We’ll hear from Tay Melo and Ruby Soho
-We’ll hear from Athena
-Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita
