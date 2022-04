AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s live edition of Rampage on TNT, which will have a special start time of 7pm EST/4PST. Check it out below.

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole in a Texas Deathmatch for the AEW world title

-Gunn Club vs. The Blackpool Combat Club

-Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade Owen Hart Tournament qualifier