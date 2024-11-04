The updated lineup for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ has surfaced.

Ahead of the Thursday, November 7, 2024 episode of the show, the following matches are scheduled for the two-hour prime time program:

TNA Xplosion

* Rohit Raju vs. Leon Slater

* Xia Brookside vs. Missa Kate

* Gia Miller interviews TNA Hall of Famer Rhino

TNA iMPACT

* TNA X-Division Champions Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Moose

* TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich & Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz & Alisha Edwards

* Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth

* No DQ Match: Wendy Choo vs. Rosemary

* Jody Threat vs. Heather Reckless

On Friday, November 8, 2024 and Saturday, November 9, TNA will be taping matches and segments at Crown Arena in Fayetteville, North Carolina for future episodes of TNA iMPACT.

Make sure to check back here this weekend for complete TNA iMPACT spoilers from N.C.