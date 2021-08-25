IMPACT Wrestling has updated their lineup for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly episodic on AXS, which will feature world champion Christian Cage making an appearance, The Good Brothers in action, Chris Bey battling David Finlay and more. Check out the lineup below.

-IMPACT world champion Christian Cage appearance

-Chris Bey versus David Finlay

-Chris Sabin versus Sami Callihan

-The Influence versus Taylor Wilde

-Rich Swann/Willie Mack versus The Good Brothers