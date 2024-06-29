The final stop on the road to AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 goes down tonight.
AEW Collision emanates from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York with a taped episode premiering tonight at 8/7c on TNT.
On tap for tonight’s two-hour AEW on TNT prime time program is Serena Deeb’s Open Challenge, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament bout, Daniel Garcia vs. The Butcher in the “Battle of Buffalo,” as well as Lio Rush, Mark Briscoe, & Dante Martin vs. Jack Perry, El Phantasmo, & Konosuke Takeshita in Trios action.
Also scheduled for the AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Collision on 6/29 is Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lady Frost, Tomohiro Ishii & Orange Cassidy vs. Shane Haste & Robbie Eagles, Hechicero will be in action, plus AEW Champion Swerve Strickland and AEW International Champion Will Ospreay weigh in for their showdown at Sunday’s pay-per-view.
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from Buffalo, N.Y.
