Bring in the Thanksgiving holiday with TNA Wrestling tonight!

Ahead of their TNA Turning Point 2024 special event as part of WrestleCade 2024 on Friday, November 29, from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, TNA Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+ with the latest episode of TNA iMPACT.

TNAWrestling.com released the following preview for tonight’s special Thanksgiving episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Thursday night program:

TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: November 28, 2024 Celebrate Thanksgiving on a special edition of TNA iMPACT! this Thursday at 8pm ET on TNA+, followed by a special midnight ET airing on AXS TV. Don’t miss never-before-seen matches in 2024 from the vault! Featuring top TNA stars such as Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, Moose and more!



On tap for tonight’s “Never before seen matches in 2024 from the vault” lineup:

* Joe Hendry & Rhino vs. First Class

* Jordynne Grace vs. Dani Luna

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jake Something

* Mustafa Ali vs. Trent Seven vs. Leon Slater

* Moose vs. PCO

* Nic Nemeth vs. Sami Callihan

Make sure to check back here on Friday evening for complete TNA Turning Point 2024 results from Winston-Salem, N.C.