The lineup for tonight’s TNA Against All Odds 2024 show continued taking shape on Thursday night.

During the go-home episode of TNA iMPACT on June 13, new matches were made official for the pay-per-view show scheduled for today at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

Added to the lineup for the 6/15 PPV is Joe Hendry, with Ace Steel in his corner, taking on Frankie Kazarian, as well as Rich Swann vs. PCO. Additionally, Jordynne Grace confirmed her open challenge for the TNA Knockouts Championship, and Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards defend the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team titles against Allysin Kay & Marti Belle of The Hex on the Countdown pre-show.

Scheduled for the show this evening is the following updated lineup:

* TNA World Champion Moose defends against Matt Hardy in a Broken Rules match

* TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defends in an open challenge

* TNA Tag Team Champions Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards defend against Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth

* TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali defends against Trent Seven

* PCO vs. Rich Swann

* Mike Santana & Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz

* Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

* Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Pre-show: TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards defend against Allysin Kay & Marti Belle

* Pre-show: Sami Callihan vs. Jonathan Gresham

Make sure to check back here tonight for a complete TNA Against All Odds 2024 recap.

TOMORROW NIGHT, TNA Wrestling presents #TNAAgainstAllOdds streaming LIVE on TNA+ from Cicero Stadium in Chicago! Subscribe to TNA+ and catch #TNAAgainstAllOdds LIVE TMW NIGHT at 8 PM! Don’t miss the Countdown starting at 7:30 PM: https://t.co/2L2bLjnDN4 pic.twitter.com/eXc2UdAKdx — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 14, 2024

.@DramaKingMatt and @TomHannifan run down the STACKED card for #TNAAgainstAllOdds! Subscribe to TNA+ and catch #TNAAgainstAllOdds LIVE TMW NIGHT at 8 PM! Don’t miss the Countdown starting at 7:30 PM: https://t.co/2L2bLjnDN4 pic.twitter.com/NZYOX6dLZo — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 14, 2024