The road to TNA Slammiversary 2024 continues tonight.

TNA iMPACT On AXS TV goes down at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV with a taped show from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

On tap for the weekly two-hour prime time Thursday night program is a pair of “Road To TNA Slammiversary” qualifying matches, with two spots in the six-man TNA World Championship match including Moose at the July 20 pay-per-view in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on-the-line, as Nic Nemeth battles Rich Swann and Sami Callihan squares off against Steve Maclin.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Masha Slamovich vs. Xia Brookside, Alan Angels vs. KUSHIDA, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. Cody Deaner & Jake Something, plus TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali will hold a State of the Union.

