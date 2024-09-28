WWE is stacking the deck for the final show before their next premium live event.

As noted, WWE announced AJ Styles’ return for the October 4 episode of WWE SmackDown next Friday night.

Also scheduled is Chelsea Green vs. Michin in a Dumpster Match weeks in the making, as well as a triple-threat tag-team ladder match, with The Bloodline defending their WWE Tag-Team Championships against DIY and The Street Profits.

WWE SmackDown on October 4 is the final show leading up to the company’s next PLE, WWE Bad Blood 2024, on October 5.

