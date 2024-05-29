The lineup for the next WWE NXT premium live event continued to take shape on Tuesday night.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, WWE announced two new title matches and held additional qualifying matches for a third championship contest at the upcoming WWE NXT Battleground show.

Added to WWE NXT Battleground at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. on June 9 is Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. The O.C. for the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championships, as well as Roxanne Perez vs. Jordynne Grace for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

Additionally, Michin and Kelani Jordan each qualified for the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship ladder match at the 6/9 PLE.