WWE NXT on December 24 saw new number one contenders named for the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championships. OTM emerged victorious in the Christmas Chaos match to earn the next shot at reigning WWE NXT Tag-Team Champions Axiom & Nathan Frazer.

Speaking of the 12/24 WWE NXT show, during this week’s episode new matches were announced for the first WWE NXT special event of the New Year. Scheduled for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2025 on January 7 is Trick Williams vs. Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe for the WWE NXT Championship, as well as Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

Finally, WWE main roster tag-team Katana Chance & Kayden Carter appeared on the 12/24 show. It was noted that Chance & Carter appeared with the WWE transfer window being open. As noted, the duo have been announced for a match against the teams of Gigi Dolin & Shotzi and Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend for next week’s WWE NXT on The CW Network show on December 31.