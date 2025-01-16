We have several matches announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision, including a Continental Championship match featuring Kazuchika Okada defending his title against Tomohiro Ishii.

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s edition of AEW Collision below:

AEW Continental Championship Match:

Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Texas Death Match:

Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels

The Death Riders & The Learning Tree vs. Cope, FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs & The Outrunners

Additionally, Cope and PAC will face off in singles action on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The match, which is the first match announced for the show, was announced on this week’s broadcast.

NEXT Wednesday, 1/22#AEWDynamite@thekcac | Knoxville, TN

NEXT Wednesday, 1/22#AEWDynamite@thekcac | Knoxville, TN

LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax@RatedRCope vs PAC NEXT WEEK! The Rated R Superstar, Cope goes 1-on-1 with the @BASTARDPAC LIVE on TBS and MAX!

And finally, Swerve Strickland and Ricochet will be facing off on an episode of AEW Dynamite in three weeks.

Taking to Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan announced that the two men will be facing off on the February 5th episode of Dynamite. He wrote,

