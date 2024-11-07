Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, we now have the updated lineup for next week’s show.

The November 13th edition of AEW Dynamite will see Adam Cole facing off against Konosuke Takeshita in singles action. This marks the first match announced for the show.

Additionally, Mina Shirakawa will be returning next week.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* Adam Cole vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Mina Shirakawa is coming.

Also, the AEW World Trios Championships will be on the line on the November 9th edition of AEW Collision.

We’ll see the Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC) defending the titles against The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, & Kyle O’Reilly) on this week’s show.

You can check out the updated lineup for this Saturday night’s edition of AEW Collision below:

* AEW Full Gear Tag Team Championship Qualifying: The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin)

* Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox

* AEW World Trios Championships: Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC) (c) vs. The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, & Kyle O’Reilly)