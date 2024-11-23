Coming out of this week’s episode of Collision, we have the updated lineups for next Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Dynamite and Full Gear 2024.

As far as AEW Dynamite is concerned, Kris Statlander will be facing off against Hikaru Shida.

Additionally, Big Boom! AJ will appear live.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin

* Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, & Lance Archer

* Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida

* Hechicero, Atlantis Jr., and Mascara Dorada in action

* Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys will be live

#AEWDynamite this WEDNESDAY, 11/20

Reading, PA

LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS Kris Statlander vs Hikaru Shida Before she faces the TBS Champion, @MercedesVarnado, at #AEWFullGear, @callmekrisstat faces former 3x #AEW Women’s Champ, @ShidaHikaru, THIS WEDNESDAY in READING! pic.twitter.com/GnZ52U4RRI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2024

You can also check out the updated AEW Full Gear 2024 card below:

AEW World Championship:

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW TBS Championship:

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship:

Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW Tag Team Championship:

Private Party (c) vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed

MJF vs. Roderick Strong

Jay White vs. Hangman Page

Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa Championship Celebration

Zero Hour Match:

AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall

.@MariahMayx gets the win and @MinaShirakawa joins her tonight AND for a Champagne Celebration at #AEWFullGear!#AEWCollision is on TNT pic.twitter.com/JoiukPCg1A — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) November 17, 2024

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.