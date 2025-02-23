Adam Copeland (Cope) kept his promise to Jon Moxley on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

After the Death Riders successfully defended their AEW World Trios Titles, Cope intervened when the Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly) helped prevent further damage.

Cope then ran down to the ring with steel chairs. In front of Moxley, Cope delivered two One-Man Conchair-Tos to PAC’s head.

Gabe Kidd picked up his first televised singles win in AEW on Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, defeating The Butcher.

In a “Digital Exclusive” following the show, Kidd declared that he “butchers people” and challenged anyone in AEW to step up. He added that after talking a lot of trash, he’s now taking things further by disrespecting others and waiting for someone to take action.

EXCLUSIVE: Who will step up to @GabeKidd0115? pic.twitter.com/J7GoKu6Uo4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2025

Jim Ross called the action on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. He worked the show alongside Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.

Following this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the following three matches have been announced for next week’s edition of Dynamite:

* AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

* Bounty Match: Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for the March 9th AEW Revolution pay-per-view event. The show will take place in Los Angeles, CA:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. COPE

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

* AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita OR Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Kenny Omega

* Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

* MJF vs. Hangman Page