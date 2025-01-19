We have three matches and a segment announced for Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and Max.

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega will come face-to-face after their recent run-ins with The Don Callis Family.

Meanwhile, Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart will be taking place.

And finally, Samoa Joe will be facing off against Nick Wayne in his first AEW match since July 2024.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* Cope vs. PAC

* Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter

* Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne

* Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay have a face-to-face meeting.

Additionally, several matches and segments have been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Collision in Jacksonville, FL.

Cool Hand Ang will be making his return to team up with Daddy Magic and Daniel Garcia to face off against the Undisputed Kingdom.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s edition of AEW Collision below:

* Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang vs. Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly

* The Gates of Agony vs. Brody King & Buddy Matthews

* Mariah May and Toni Storm face-to-face.