Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, we have a bunch of new segments and matches announced for some upcoming shows.

First, nine matches have been announced for AEW Full Gear 2024, which takes place on November 23rd.

You can check out the current AEW Full Gear 2024 card below:

AEW World Championship Match:

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship Match:

Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW Tag Team Championship Match:

Private Party vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. One Team TBD

MJF vs. Roderick Strong

Jay White vs. Hangman Page

Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

Zero Hour Match:

AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall

Additionally, Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta and more will be taking place on next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

You can check out the updated card for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin

And finally, the ROH World Championship will be on the line on AEW Dynamite in two weeks.

You can check out the updated lineup for the Thanksgiving Eve episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* The AEW Continental Classic returns.