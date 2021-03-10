The NWA will be presenting their first pay-per-view in over a year later this month as the Back for the Attack event will air on March 21st at 4 pm EST with the price tag of $19.99.

NWA Powerrr is also returning on March 23rd on FITE TV. The weekly show will air on Thursday at 6:05 pm EST. Fans will also be able to watch Powerrr on FITE through a low-cost subscription bundle.

NWA is making daily talent announcements as to who will be appearing at the pay-per-view event. Here are the two names:

– Slice Boogie

– Crimson

NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, NWA stars Thunder Rosa, Aron Stevens, Trevor Murdoch, Elijah Burke aka The Pope, Tim Storm, and Kamille were previously advertised to appear.