The NWA will be presenting their first pay-per-view in over a year later this month as the Back for the Attack event will air on March 21st at 4 pm EST with the price tag of $19.99.
NWA Powerrr is also returning on March 23rd on FITE TV. The weekly show will air on Thursday at 6:05 pm EST. Fans will also be able to watch Powerrr on FITE through a low-cost subscription bundle.
NWA is making daily talent announcements as to who will be appearing at the pay-per-view event. Here are the two names:
– Slice Boogie
– Crimson
NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, NWA stars Thunder Rosa, Aron Stevens, Trevor Murdoch, Elijah Burke aka The Pope, Tim Storm, and Kamille were previously advertised to appear.
The King of the Concrete Jungle is making his way to the NWA. New York's own @SliceBoogie is making his debut at #BackForTheAttack!
— NWA (@nwa) March 8, 2021
The National Wrestling Alliance is on Red Alert. @Crimson will show no mercy at #BackForTheAttack!
— NWA (@nwa) March 9, 2021