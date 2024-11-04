– WWE parent-company TKO Group Holdings will announce their third-quarter earnings for 2024 this coming Wednesday, November 6.

– WWE will be running the O2 Arena in London, England today as part of their ongoing 2024 WWE European Tour. On Tuesday, November 5, the company runs The MotorPoint Arena in Nottingham, and on Wednesday, November 6, WWE will be at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

– WWE has announced the following updated live event schedule for NXT:

* 11/15 in Dade City at the Dade City Armory

* 11/16 in Tampa at the University Area Community Complex

* 11/22 in Lakeland at the Lakeland Armory

* 11/23 in Jacksonville at the Jacksonville Armory

* 12/14 in Orlando at the Englewood Neighborhood Center

* 12/20 in St. Petersburg at the St. Petersburg Armory