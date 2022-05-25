The NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament continued on Wednesday.

The tournament will conclude on June 3. Here is the updated standings:

A Block

Taiji Ishimori (4-1, 8 points) Ace Austin (4-1, 8 points) Hiromu Takahashi (3-2, 6 points) Alex Zayne (3-2, 6 points) YOH (3-2, 6 points) SHO (2-3, 4 points) Clark Connors (2-3, 4 points) Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-3, 4 points) Ryusuke Taguchi (1-4, 2 points) Francesco Akira (1-4, 2 points)

B Block