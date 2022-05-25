The NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament continued on Wednesday.
The tournament will conclude on June 3. Here is the updated standings:
A Block
- Taiji Ishimori (4-1, 8 points)
- Ace Austin (4-1, 8 points)
- Hiromu Takahashi (3-2, 6 points)
- Alex Zayne (3-2, 6 points)
- YOH (3-2, 6 points)
- SHO (2-3, 4 points)
- Clark Connors (2-3, 4 points)
- Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-3, 4 points)
- Ryusuke Taguchi (1-4, 2 points)
- Francesco Akira (1-4, 2 points)
B Block
- El Phantasmo (4-1, 8 points)
- El Desperado (4-1, 8 points)
- El Lindaman (3-2, 6 points)
- DOUKI (3-2, 6 points)
- Wheeler Yuta (3-2, 6 points)
- TJP (2-3, 4 points)
- BUSHI (2-3, 4 points)
- Robbie Eagles (2-3, 4 points)
- Master Wato (1-4, 2 points)
- Titan (1-4, 2 points)