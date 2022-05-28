The NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament continued on Saturday with Night 10.
The tournament will conclude on June 3. Here are the updated standings:
A Block
- Ace Austin (5-2, 10 points)
- Taiji Ishimori (5-2, 10 points)
- Hiromu Takahashi (4-3, 8 points)
- Alex Zayne (4-3, 8 points)
- SHO (4-3, 8 points)
- YOH (3-4, 6 points)
- Clark Connors (3-4, 6 points)
- Francesco Akira (3-4, 6 points)
- Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-5, 4 points)
- Ryusuke Taguchi (2-5, 4 points)
B Block
- El Phantasmo (5-2, 10 points)
- El Desperado (5-2, 10 points)
- El Lindaman (4-3, 8 points)
- Wheeler Yuta (4-3, 8 points)
- Robbie Eagles (4-3, 8 points)
- DOUKI (3-4, 6 points)
- TJP (3-4, 6 points)
- BUSHI (3-4, 6 points)
- Master Wato (2-5, 4 points)
- Titan (2-5, 4 points)