The NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament continued on Saturday with Night 10.

The tournament will conclude on June 3. Here are the updated standings:

A Block

Ace Austin (5-2, 10 points) Taiji Ishimori (5-2, 10 points) Hiromu Takahashi (4-3, 8 points) Alex Zayne (4-3, 8 points) SHO (4-3, 8 points) YOH (3-4, 6 points) Clark Connors (3-4, 6 points) Francesco Akira (3-4, 6 points) Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-5, 4 points) Ryusuke Taguchi (2-5, 4 points)

B Block