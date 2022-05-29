The NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament continued on Sunday with Night 11.
The tournament will conclude on June 3. Here are the updated standings:
A Block
- Taiji Ishimori (6-2, 12 points)
- Ace Austin (5-3, 10 points)
- Hiromu Takahashi (5-3, 10 points)
- Alex Zayne (4-4, 8 points)
- SHO (4-4, 8 points)
- YOH (4-4, 8 points)
- Clark Connors (3-5, 6 points)
- Francesco Akira (3-5, 6 points)
- Yoshinobu Kanemaru (3-5, 6 points)
- Ryusuke Taguchi (3-5, 6 points)
B Block
- El Phantasmo (6-2, 12 points)
- El Desperado (5-3, 10 points)
- Robbie Eagles (5-3, 10 points)
- El Lindaman (4-4, 8 points)
- Wheeler Yuta (4-4, 8 points)
- TJP (4-4, 8 points)
- DOUKI (3-5, 6 points)
- BUSHI (3-5, 6 points)
- Master Wato (3-5, 6 points)
- Titan (3-5, 6 points)