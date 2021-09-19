The second night of the NJPW G1 Climax 31 tournament took place with several B Block matches taking place.

Here is the updated standings for the tournament:

A Block

Yujiro Takahashi (1-0, 2 pts) Great-O-Khan (1-0, 2 pts) Toru Yano (1-0, 2 pts) Zack Sabre Jr (1-0, 2 pts) Shingo Takagi (1-0, 2 pts) Tomohiro Ishii (0-1, 0 pts) Tetsuya Naito (0-1, 0 pts) Kota Ibushi (0-1, 0 pts) KENTA (0-1, 0 pts) Tanga Loa (0-1, 0 pts)

B Block