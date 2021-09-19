The second night of the NJPW G1 Climax 31 tournament took place with several B Block matches taking place.
Here is the updated standings for the tournament:
A Block
- Yujiro Takahashi (1-0, 2 pts)
- Great-O-Khan (1-0, 2 pts)
- Toru Yano (1-0, 2 pts)
- Zack Sabre Jr (1-0, 2 pts)
- Shingo Takagi (1-0, 2 pts)
- Tomohiro Ishii (0-1, 0 pts)
- Tetsuya Naito (0-1, 0 pts)
- Kota Ibushi (0-1, 0 pts)
- KENTA (0-1, 0 pts)
- Tanga Loa (0-1, 0 pts)
B Block
- Kazuchika Okada (1-0, 2 pts)
- SANADA (1-0, 2 pts)
- Taichi (1-0, 2 pts)
- Jeff Cobb (1-0, 2 pts)
- EVIL (1-0, 2 pts)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-1, 0 pts)
- Hirooki Goto (0-1, 0 pts)
- YOSHI-HASHI (0-1, 0 pts)
- Tama Tonga (0-1, 0 pts)
- Chase Owens (0-1, 0 pts)