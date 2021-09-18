On Saturday, NJPW kicked off their G1 Climax 31 tournament with five A Block matches.
Those matches were KENTA vs. Toru Yano, Great-O-Khan vs. Tanga Loa, Kota Ibushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Here are the current standings:
A Block
- Shingo Takagi 2 points (1-0)
- Yujiro Takahashi 2 points (1-0)
- Great-O-Khan 2 points (1-0)
- Zack Sabre Jr. 2 points (1-0)
- Toru Yano 2 points (1-0)
- KENTA 0 points (0-1)
- Tetsuya Naito 0 points (0-1)
- Kota Ibushi 0 points (0-1)
- Tanga Loa 0 points (0-1)
- Tomohiro Ishii 0 points (0-1)
B Block
- Kazuchika Okada 0 points (0-0)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi 0 points (0-0)
- Jeff Cobb 0 points (0-0)
- YOSHI-HASHI 0 points (0-0)
- Hirooki Goto 0 points (0-0)
- EVIL 0 points (0-0)
- Chase Owens 0 points (0-0)
- Tama Tonga 0 points (0-0)
- SANADA 0 points (0-0)
- Taichi 0 points (0-0)