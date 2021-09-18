On Saturday, NJPW kicked off their G1 Climax 31 tournament with five A Block matches.

Those matches were KENTA vs. Toru Yano, Great-O-Khan vs. Tanga Loa, Kota Ibushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Here are the current standings:

A Block

Shingo Takagi 2 points (1-0)

Yujiro Takahashi 2 points (1-0)

Great-O-Khan 2 points (1-0)

Zack Sabre Jr. 2 points (1-0)

Toru Yano 2 points (1-0)

KENTA 0 points (0-1)

Tetsuya Naito 0 points (0-1)

Kota Ibushi 0 points (0-1)

Tanga Loa 0 points (0-1)

Tomohiro Ishii 0 points (0-1)

B Block