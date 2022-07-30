The eighth night of the NJPW G1 Climax 32 tournament occurred on Saturday morning with several matches.

Here are the updated standings for the tournament:

A Block

Kazuchika Okada (2-0, 4 points) Bad Luck Fale (2-1, 4 points) Jeff Cobb (1-1, 2 points) Lance Archer (1-1, 2 points) JONAH (1-1, 2 points) Toru Yano (1-2, 2 points) Tom Lawlor (0-2, 0 points)

B Block

Jay White (2-0, 4 points) SANADA (2-1, 4 points) Tama Tonga (1-1, 2 points) Chase Owens (1-1, 2 points) Taichi (1-1, 2 points) Tomohiro Ishii (1-2, 2 points) Great-O-Khan (0-2, 0 points)

C Block

Hirooki Goto (2-0, 4 points) Hiroshi Tanahashi (2-1, 2 points) Zack Sabre Jr. (2-1, 4 points) EVIL (1-0, 2 points) Aaron Henare (1-2, 2 points) Tetsuya Naito (0-2, 0 points) KENTA (0-2, 0 points)

D Block