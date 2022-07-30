The eighth night of the NJPW G1 Climax 32 tournament occurred on Saturday morning with several matches.
Here are the updated standings for the tournament:
A Block
- Kazuchika Okada (2-0, 4 points)
- Bad Luck Fale (2-1, 4 points)
- Jeff Cobb (1-1, 2 points)
- Lance Archer (1-1, 2 points)
- JONAH (1-1, 2 points)
- Toru Yano (1-2, 2 points)
- Tom Lawlor (0-2, 0 points)
B Block
- Jay White (2-0, 4 points)
- SANADA (2-1, 4 points)
- Tama Tonga (1-1, 2 points)
- Chase Owens (1-1, 2 points)
- Taichi (1-1, 2 points)
- Tomohiro Ishii (1-2, 2 points)
- Great-O-Khan (0-2, 0 points)
C Block
- Hirooki Goto (2-0, 4 points)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi (2-1, 2 points)
- Zack Sabre Jr. (2-1, 4 points)
- EVIL (1-0, 2 points)
- Aaron Henare (1-2, 2 points)
- Tetsuya Naito (0-2, 0 points)
- KENTA (0-2, 0 points)
D Block
- Will Ospreay (2-0, 4 points)
- David Finlay (2-1, 4 points)
- Juice Robinson (1-1, 2 points)
- El Phantasmo (1-1, 2 points)
- Shingo Takagi (1-2, 2 points)
- Yujiro Takahashi (1-2, 2 points)
- YOSHI-HASHI (0-1, 0 points)