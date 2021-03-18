The WWE Hall of Fame special will reportedly be taped this year.

It was previously believed that the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will feature the 2020 and 2021 classes, would air live from the ThunderDome during WrestleMania 37 Week, but that is not the case. Fightful Select now reports that the ceremonies are scheduled to be filmed and edited for the Tuesday night broadcast.

The current plan is to film the induction ceremonies on Tuesday, March 30 and Thursday, April 1. The taped Hall of Fame special will then air on the WWE Network on the night of Tuesday, April 6.

It was also noted that the class of inductees will not be exactly as WWE had originally planned as some changes were made, but there’s no word yet on what those changes are.

It was previously reported that fans will attend the ceremonies virtually in the ThunderDome, but it remains to be seen if that is still the plan. WWE also at one point had plans for as many inductees as possible to be live on the stage, with some of the roster and other invited guests in attendance.

Stay tuned for more on plans for the WWE Hall of Fame. Below is the current line-up for the 2020 and 2021 classes to be inducted during WrestleMania 37 Week:

2021 CLASS:

* Eric Bischoff

* Molly Holly

* Names TBA

2020 CLASS:

* Batista

* The Bella Twins

* JBL

* Jushin Thunder Liger

* “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith

* The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.