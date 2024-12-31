Rey Mysterio has agreed to face The New Day in a tag team match.

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Mysterio agreed to face Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods with an unnamed partner.

As of this writing, there’s no word on who his partner will be.

Following this week’s episode of WWE RAW in Houston, TX, a Street Fight took place featuring LA Knight, Jey Uso and Rey Mysterio facing off against Santos Escobar and The New Day.

Knight, Uso, and Mysterio picked up the win to send the crowd home happy.

Sheamus is vowing to take out Ludwig Kaiser and Bron Breakker.

Prior to his return on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Sheamus hadn’t been featured on WWE television since suffering a cracked rib at Survivor Series 2024.

In a “Digital Exclusive” following RAW, Sheamus commented on his return. He said,

“I brought a belated Christmas present for Ludwig Kaiser. Can you guess what it is? Don’t worry. See, I’ve always been taught it’s better to give than receive. After the last four weeks of sleepless nights with these ribs, I cannot wait to give this Ludwig Kaiser tenfold. But I’m not gonna dwell on the past. I’m gonna look forward, and there’s a new year around the corner. 2025 is gonna be the year of the Celtic Warrior. Bron Breakker, see you. There’s a match with you as well, a match the world wants to see so I can finally defeat you and get my ultimate dream of becoming Intercontinental Champion. So the question is this. Ludwig Kaiser, Bron Breakker, are you up for the fight of your lives? To Netflix, are you ready for banger after banger after banger after banger after banger after banger?”

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s premiere episode of WWE RAW on Netflix below:

Tribal Combat:

Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

WWE Women’s World Championship – Last Woman Standing:

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

John Cena’s retirement tour begins.