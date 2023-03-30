The rest of tonight’s Supercard of Honor go-home edition of ROH TV was taped on Wednesday night in St. Louis at the Chaifetz Arena, after AEW Rampage was taped. We previously posted the ROH spoilers taped before AEW Dynamite. You can find both sets to air tonight below:

ROH TV SPOILERS TAPED BEFORE AEW DYNAMITE:

* Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary. Bobby Cruise did ring announcing

* Miyu Yamashita defeated Shazza McKenzie

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy defeated Dak Draper, JD Griffey and Arjun Singh

* Aussie Open defeated Tony Nese and Ari Daivari

* Rush, Dralistico and The Kingdom defeated The Lucha Brothers and Top Flight

* ROH Hall of Famer Mark Briscoe came out to cut a promo on his Supercard of Honor match against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, calling it the biggest singles match of his career. Briscoe said he’s winning the title for his wife and kids, for Jay Briscoe’s wife and kids, his parents, and everyone else who supported The Briscoes, from Delaware and beyond. He said he’s fought Joe before but this match is different because it’s his destiny to win the title. Joe interrupted from the big screen and said Briscoe needs to worry about his reality instead because he apparently has forgot who Joe is but Joe will remind him at Supercard of Honor

ROH TV SPOILERS TAPED AFTER AEW RAMPAGE:

* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena retained over Emi Sakura. After the match, Athena went to attack but Yuka Sakazaki made the save. Athena and Sakazaki had a showdown for Supercard of Honor

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated Leon Ruffin in a non-title match. Katsuyori Shibata came out for a staredown with Yuta to hype their Supercard of Honor match

* AR Fox and Metalik defeated Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo

* AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Blake Christian in a non-title match

* Eddie Kingston defeated Christopher Daniels. Kingston cut a promo on ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and they had a staredown for Supercard of Honor

