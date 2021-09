On Saturday, NJPW kicked off their G1 Climax 31 tournament with five A Block matches.

Here is the updated schedule for the tournament:

Night two, Sunday, September 19, 1 a.m. Eastern time

B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada

B Block: Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi

B Block: SANADA vs. Tama Tonga

B Block: Jeff Cobb vs. Chase Owens

B Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. EVIL

SHO vs. Kosei Fujita

Night three, Thursday, September 23, 5:30 a.m. Eastern time

A Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

A Block: Kota Ibushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

A Block: Tetsuya Naito vs. Tanga Loa

A Block: KENTA vs. Yujiro Takahashi

A Block: Toru Yano vs. Great-O-Khan

Night four, Friday, September 24, 5:30 a.m. Eastern time

B Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL

B Block: SANADA vs. Taichi

B Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Jeff Cobb

B Block: Tama Tonga vs. Chase Owens

B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto

Night five, Sunday, September 26, 3 a.m. Eastern time

A Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Tetsuya Naito

A Block: Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

A Block: Tomohiro Ishii vs. KENTA

A Block: Toru Yano vs. Tanga Loa

A Block: Great-O-Khan vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Master Wato vs. Kosei Fujita

Night six, Wednesday, September 29, 5:30 a.m. Eastern time

B Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. YOSHI-HASHI

B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tama Tonga

B Block: Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb

B Block: SANADA vs. Chase Owens

B Block: Taichi vs. EVIL

Night seven, Thursday, September 30, 5:30 a.m. Eastern time

A Block: Shingo Takagi vs. KENTA

A Block: Tetsuya Naito vs. Yujiro Takahashi

A Block: Kota Ibushi vs. Toru Yano

A Block: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Great-O-Khan

A Block: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tanga Loa

Night eight, Friday, October 1, 5:30 a.m. Eastern time

B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA

B Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. Hirooki Goto

B Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Taichi

B Block: EVIL vs. Chase Owens

B Block: Jeff Cobb vs. Tama Tonga

Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Ryohei Oiwa

Night nine, Sunday, October 3, 3 a.m. Eastern time

A Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Kota Ibushi

A Block: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

A Block: Tetsuya Naito vs. Toru Yano

A Block: Tanga Loa vs. Yujiro Takahashi

A Block: KENTA vs. Great-O-Khan

Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Kosei Fujita

Night 10, Monday, October 4, 5:30 a.m. Eastern time —

B Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA

B Block: Hirooki Goto vs. YOSHI-HASHI

B Block: Taichi vs. Jeff Cobb

B Block: EVIL vs. Tama Tonga

B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chase Owens

Night 11, Thursday, October 7, 5:30 a.m. Eastern time

A Block: Tetsuya Naito vs. KENTA

A Block: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Great-O-Khan

A Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Toru Yano

A Block: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Yujiro Takahashi

A Block: Kota Ibushi vs. Tanga Loa

El Desperado vs. Ryohei Oiwa

Night 12, Friday, October 8, 6 a.m. Eastern time

B Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. Taichi

B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL

B Block: SANADA vs. Jeff Cobb

B Block: Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens

B Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Tama Tonga

El Desperado vs. Kosei Fujita

Night 13, Saturday, October 9, 4 a.m. Eastern time

A Block: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito

A Block: Kota Ibushi vs. Great-O-Khan

A Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Tanga Loa

A Block: Toru Yano vs. Yujiro Takahashi

A Block: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. KENTA

El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita

Night 14, Tuesday, October 12, 5:30 a.m. Eastern time

B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jeff Cobb

B Block: Hirooki Goto vs. EVIL

B Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. Chase Owens

B Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. SANADA

B Block: Taichi vs. Tama Tonga

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Ryohei Oiwa

Night 15, Wednesday, October 13, 5:30 a.m. Eastern time

A Block: Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito

A Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Great-O-Khan

A Block: Toru Yano vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

A Block: KENTA vs. Tanga Loa

A Block: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Kosei Fujita

Night 16, Thursday, October 14, 5:30 a.m. Eastern time

B Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tama Tonga

B Block: Jeff Cobb vs. EVIL

B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. YOSHI-HASHI

B Block: Hirooki Goto vs. SANADA

B Block: Taichi vs. Chase Owens

Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI vs. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita

Night 17, Monday, October 18, 5:30 a.m. Eastern time

A Block: Kota Ibushi vs. KENTA

A Block: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Toru Yano

A Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Yujiro Takahashi

A Block: Tetsuya Naito vs. Great-O-Khan

A Block: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tanga Loa

Night 18, Wednesday, October 20, 4:30 a.m. Eastern time

B Block: SANADA vs. EVIL

B Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Chase Owens

B Block: Hirooki Goto vs. Tama Tonga

B Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi

Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI vs. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita

G1 Climax 31 Finals, Thursday, October 21, 5 a.m. Eastern time