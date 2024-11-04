Some more spoiler and backstage news and notes for the WWE Raw taping at Mohammad Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia have surfaced.

* Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were ringside for the Women’s No. 1 Contender Battle Royal.

* All matches will get two segments except for the main event, which gets three

* Adam Pearce, Karrion Kross and Bron Breakker have a segment, and R-Truth and Chad Gable have a segment that didn’t air before the live crowd in Riyadh

* TJ Wilson & Kenny Dykstra produced the Liv Morgan segment and Women’s No. 1 Contender Battle Royal, Adam Pearce produced The New Day vs. The War Raiders, Shawn Daivari produced Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable, and Bobby Roode & Jamie Noble produced the Fatal-4-Way Main Event with Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Sheamus

* Ben Saccocio wrote the opening promo segment involving Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair

* Cristian Scovell wrote the Sami Zayn segment with “Main Event” Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso

