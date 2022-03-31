ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards in a non-title match was recently announced for Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion pay-per-view.

This went under the radar a bit, but Gresham vs. Edwards was confirmed after Gresham made his return to Impact on last week’s show. The Honor No More group, led by Edwards, previously attacked Gresham and put him out of action, at least in the Impact storylines. Gresham is now looking for payback after Edwards was revealed to be the mastermind behind Honor No More.

Gresham is scheduled to face Bandido in a Winner Takes All match to determine the Undisputed ROH World Champion at ROH Supercard of Honor XV tomorrow night. It will be interesting to see if he’s still ROH World Champion when Rebellion takes place. It was recently reported that Gresham is set to sign with new ROH owner Tony Khan, but will be working dates for ROH and AEW. This likely means an end to Gresham’s work with Impact.

On a related note, it was previously reported that there would be an Eight-Team Elimination Challenge for the Impact World Tag Team Titles at Rebellion, with Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering and/or Deaner) defending against seven other teams. The seven challengers have been revealed to be – The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson), The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley), The Decay (Crazzy Steve, Black Taurus), Willie Mack and Rich Swann, Rhino and Heath, The Bullet Club (Jay White, Chris Bey), and Honor No More (a combination of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King, Vincent).

The 2022 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, April 23 from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Below is the current card:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Moose (c)

Triple Threat for the Impact X Division Title

Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Eight-Team Elimination Challenge for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Good Brothers vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Decay vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann vs. Rhino and Heath vs. Jay White and Chris Bey vs. Honor No More vs. Violent By Design (c)

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jonah

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

