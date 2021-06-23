The ninth and final episode of season one of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, drew 491,000 viewers this past Sunday night at 8pm ET on A&E, according to SpoilerTV.

The episode drew a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

Viewership for the season finale was up 0.82% from the previous week, which focused on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, and drew 487,000 viewers. The key demo rating for the Flair episode was down 16% from the Andre episode, which drew a 0.19 rating.

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures drew a total of 5.109 million viewers for the 9 first-run episodes. This comes to an average of 567,666 viewers per episode. Like WWE’s A&E Biography series, this does not include the various replays that aired, which also drew several hundred thousand viewers. The first season of Most Wanted Treasures averaged a 0.21 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The second episode, featuring The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Kane, topped the season with 769,000 viewers and a 0.27 rating in the key demo. The sixth episode, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Jake Roberts, Jimmy Hart and The Honky Tonk Man, was at the bottom of the list with 455,000 viewers and a 0.18 key demo rating.

As noted, WWE’s A&E Biography series drew a total of 5.889 million viewers for the first-run episodes. This comes out to an average of 736,125 viewers per episode, across the 8 first-run episodes. This does not include the various replays, which all drew a few hundred thousand viewers as well. The Biography series also averaged a 0.27 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The premiere on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin topped the list with 1.062 million viewers and a 0.38 rating, while the episode on Foley drew the lowest numbers with 518,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating in the key demo.

Below is our WWE on A&E Viewership Tracker for season one of both shows:

Biography: Steve Austin – 1.062 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Roddy Piper – 880,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Randy Savage – 790,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Booker T – 595,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Shawn Michaels – 634,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: The Ultimate Warrior – 767,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Mick Foley – 518,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Bret Hart – 643,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Season 1 Total: 5.889 million viewers across 8 first-run episodes

Season 1 Average: 736,125 viewers per episode with an average rating of 0.27 in the key 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 1 (Mick Foley) – 766,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 2 (The Undertaker & Kane) – 769,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 3 (Jerry Lawler) – 563,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 4 (Booker T) – 555,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 5 (Sgt. Slaughter & The Iron Sheik) – 497,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 6 (Jake Roberts, Jimmy Hart & The Honky Tonk Man) – 455,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 7 (Brutus Beefcake, Jimmy Hart & Greg Valentine) – 526,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 8 (Andre the Giant) – 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 9 (Ric Flair) – 491,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Season 1 Total: 5.109 million viewers across 9 first-run episodes

Season 1 Average: 567,666 viewers per episode with an average rating of 0.21 in the key 18-49 demographic

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.