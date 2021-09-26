WWE Extreme Rules takes place tonight in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:

Roman Reigns (c) vs Finn Balor

Roman Reigns -1000 (1/10)

Finn Balor +500 (5/1)

Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch -400 (1/4)

Bianca Belair +250 (5/2)

Charlotte Flair (c) vs Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss +150 (3/2)

Charlotte Flair -200 (1/2)

Damien Priest (c) vs Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus

Damien Priest -350 (4/11)

Sheamus +225 (9/4)

Jeff Hardy +500 (5/1)

The Usos (c) vs The Street Profits

The Usos -250 (2/5)

The Street Profits +170 (17/10)

Liv Morgan vs Carmella

Liv Morgan -400 (1/4)

Carmella +250 (5/2)