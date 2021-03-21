WWE Fastlane takes place tonight at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Universal Title Match (Edge to be special enforcer): Roman Reigns (champion) -1000 vs. Daniel Bryan +525

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (champions) -300 vs. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks +200

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Big E (champion) -300 vs. Apollo Crews +200

No Holds Barred Match: Drew McIntyre -550 vs. Sheamus +325

Shane McMahon +110 vs. Braun Strowman -150

Alexa Bliss -200 vs. Randy Orton +150

Seth Rollins -400 vs. Shinsuke Nakamura +250

WWE United States Title Match: Matt Riddle (champion) -400 vs. Mustafa Ali +250