WWE Fastlane takes place tonight at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:
WWE Universal Title Match (Edge to be special enforcer): Roman Reigns (champion) -1000 vs. Daniel Bryan +525
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (champions) -300 vs. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks +200
WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Big E (champion) -300 vs. Apollo Crews +200
No Holds Barred Match: Drew McIntyre -550 vs. Sheamus +325
Shane McMahon +110 vs. Braun Strowman -150
Alexa Bliss -200 vs. Randy Orton +150
Seth Rollins -400 vs. Shinsuke Nakamura +250
WWE United States Title Match: Matt Riddle (champion) -400 vs. Mustafa Ali +250