WWE Money in the Bank takes place tonight in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena.
Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:
Men’s Money in the Bank Winner
Big E 7/4
Seth Rollins 5/2
Drew McIntyre 4/1
Riddle 11/2
Kevin Owens 8/1
Shinsuke Nakamura 12/1
John Morrison 16/1
Ricochet 16/1
Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge
Roman Reigns -500 (1/5)
Edge +300 (3/1)
Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair
Rhea Ripley -140 (5/7)
Charlotte Flair EVEN (1/1)
Bobby Lashley (c) vs Kofi Kingston
Bobby Lashley -1100 (1/11)
Kofi Kingston +700 (7/1)
AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs The Viking Raiders
AJ Styles & Omos -400 (1/4)
The Viking Raiders +250 (5/2)
Women’s Money in the Bank Winner
Alexa Bliss 5/4
Liv Morgan 7/2
Nikki Ash 4/1
Zelina Vega 5/1
Asuka 6/1
Naomi 12/1
Natalya 16/1
Tamina 20/1