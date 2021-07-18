WWE Money in the Bank takes place tonight in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:

Men’s Money in the Bank Winner

Big E 7/4

Seth Rollins 5/2

Drew McIntyre 4/1

Riddle 11/2

Kevin Owens 8/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 12/1

John Morrison 16/1

Ricochet 16/1

Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge

Roman Reigns -500 (1/5)

Edge +300 (3/1)

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley -140 (5/7)

Charlotte Flair EVEN (1/1)

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Kofi Kingston

Bobby Lashley -1100 (1/11)

Kofi Kingston +700 (7/1)

AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs The Viking Raiders

AJ Styles & Omos -400 (1/4)

The Viking Raiders +250 (5/2)

Women’s Money in the Bank Winner

Alexa Bliss 5/4

Liv Morgan 7/2

Nikki Ash 4/1

Zelina Vega 5/1

Asuka 6/1

Naomi 12/1

Natalya 16/1

Tamina 20/1