Following this week's episode of WWE NXT, we now have six matches confirmed for the December 7th WWE NXT Deadline pay-per-view event. The show will take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota and airs live on Peacock and the WWE Network:

You can check out the updated 2024 WWE NXT Deadline lineup below:

NXT Championship Match:

Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge:

Je’Von Evans vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Eddy Thorpe

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge:

Sol Ruca vs. Zaria vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia vs. Wren Sinclair

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match:

Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Myles Borne & Tavion Heights

NXT Underground Match:

Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker

Eddy Thorpe was attacked on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During this week’s show, Thorpe won a Last Chance Qualifying Match for the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. Thorpe secured the victory by pinning Lexis King, earning his spot at the pay-per-view event. Confident about his chances in the Iron Survivor Challenge, Thorpe voiced his optimism in a backstage interview.

In the closing moments of the show, Thorpe was found laid out backstage, leaving his status for the upcoming match in doubt.

On the November 26 episode of WWE NXT, Thorpe accidentally knocked Ava to the ground, prompting a physical confrontation with Shawn Michaels. Moreover, WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams teased that Ava’s bloodline, which includes her famous father, The Rock, could seek revenge.

