The lineups for the next two weeks worth of special episodes of WWE NXT are set following this week’s show.

On Tuesday night, new matches were officially announced for the November 18 and November 25 episodes of WWE NXT Gold Rush on The CW Network.

Featured below is an updated look at the officially advertised matches for the 11/18 NXT Gold Rush and 11/25 NXT Gold Rush special events from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY:

NXT GOLD RUSH 11/18/25

* WWE NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley vs. Jacy Jayne

* AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions Ethan Page & Chelsea Green vs. Joe Hendry & Thea Hail

* WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe vs. Sol Ruca

* WWE Tag Team Champions DarkState vs. TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater & Je’Von Evans

NXT GOLD RUSH 11/25/25

* TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan vs. Lei Ying Lee vs. Jordynne Grace

* Zaria cs. Fallon Henley to determine the new WWE Women’s Speed Champion

* WWE EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake vs. Sean Legacy

* WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey vs. Lainey Reid

