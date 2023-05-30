Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature fallout from Sunday’s NXT Battleground Premium Live Event.

WWE has announced that tonight’s show will open up with Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne in the Weaponized Steel Cage match.

It was confirmed that the women’s division mystery attacker will be revealed tonight. The hooded woman is responsible for several attacks in recent months, including sneak attacks on Roxanne Perez, Nikkita Lyons, Wendy Choo, Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer.

WWE has also just announced that NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will speak on what’s next for him during tonight’s show. Hayes retained over Bron Breakker in Sunday’s main event. New NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will also appear as she hosts a “Tiffybration” to kick off a new era for the women’s division. Stratton won the vacant title by winning tournament finals over Lyra Valkyria on Sunday.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Battleground fallout and the build to Great American Bash

* Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne in the Weaponized Steel Cage match will open the show

* NXT women’s division mystery attacker will be revealed

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will speak on what’s next for him

* New NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will host a “Tiffybration” to kick off a new era for the women’s division

