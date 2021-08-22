The WWE NXT TakeOver 36 show goes down tonight in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on Peacock.
Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of Bet Online:
Karrion Kross (c) vs Samoa Joe
Karrion Kross +200 (1/2)
Samoa Joe -300 (1/3)
Raquel Gonzalez (c) vs Dakota Kai
Raquel Gonzalez -250 (2/5)
Dakota Kai +175 (7/4)
Walter (c) vs Ilja Dragunov
Walter +125 (5/4)
Ilja Dragunov -175 (4/7)
LA Knight (c) vs Cameron Grimes
LA Knight +150 (3/2)
Cameron Grimes -200 (1/2)
Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly
Adam Cole +180 (9/5)
Kyle O’Reilly -270 (10/27)