The NXT TTakeOver: In Your House show goes down on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on Peacock.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of Bet Online:

Fatal Five Way Winner

Karrion Kross 1/1

Adam Cole 11/4

Kyle O’Reily 4/1

Johnny Gargano 5/1

Pete Dunne 6/1

Raquel Gonzalez (c) vs Ember Moon

Raquel Gonzalez -1000 (1/10)

Ember Moon +550 (11/2)

Bronson Reed & MSK vs Legado del Fantasma

Bronson Reed & MSK -850 (2/17)

Legado del Fantasma +450 (9/2)

LA Knight vs Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes -140 (5/7)

LA Knight EVEN (1/1)

Xia Li vs Mercedes Martinez

Xia Li -950 (2/19)

Mercedes Martinez +500 (5/1)