The NXT TTakeOver: In Your House show goes down on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on Peacock.
Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of Bet Online:
Fatal Five Way Winner
Karrion Kross 1/1
Adam Cole 11/4
Kyle O’Reily 4/1
Johnny Gargano 5/1
Pete Dunne 6/1
Raquel Gonzalez (c) vs Ember Moon
Raquel Gonzalez -1000 (1/10)
Ember Moon +550 (11/2)
Bronson Reed & MSK vs Legado del Fantasma
Bronson Reed & MSK -850 (2/17)
Legado del Fantasma +450 (9/2)
LA Knight vs Cameron Grimes
Cameron Grimes -140 (5/7)
LA Knight EVEN (1/1)
Xia Li vs Mercedes Martinez
Xia Li -950 (2/19)
Mercedes Martinez +500 (5/1)