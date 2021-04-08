WWE WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night 2 takes place tonight in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.
Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:
WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor +110 vs. Karrion Kross -150
Santos Escobar -120 vs. Jordan Devlin -120 – WWE Cruiserweight Title Unification Ladder Match
Adam Cole +110 vs. Kyle O’Reilly -150 – Unsanctioned Match
WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart -200 vs. Candice LeRae and Indie Heartwell +150