The NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day show goes down on Sunday, February 14, 2021, in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on the WWE Network.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show:

NXT Championship: Finn Balor (-400) vs Pete Dunne (+275)

NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano (-225) vs Kushida (+165)

Dakota Kai/Raquel Gonzalez (-120) vs Shotzi Blackheart/Ember Moon (-120)

MSK (-200) vs Grizzled Young Vets (+150)

Io Shirai (-225) vs Toni Storm (+300) vs Mercedes Martinez (+500)