WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is scheduled to be a special referee at tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary show, according to Fightful Select. There’s no word yet on which match Angle is set to officiate.

WWE also had a Legends poker tournament planned for the show at one point, and word is that the Million Dollar Title belt will be used for the tournament, indicating that the tournament may be hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr.

While it sounds like this could be a poker tournament hosted by WWE Hall of Famers The APA as JBL hosted a poker game a few weeks back with Baron Corbin, and JBL’s partner Ron Simmons will be on the show, the Million Dollar Title belt indicated DiBiase’s involvement. The report also noted that there are plans to have an “APA reunion of sorts” at RAW 30.

We noted before how Brock Lesnar was featured on the RAW 30 DVD cover for fans in the UK, and there have been rumors on Lesnar returning to set up his involvement at the Royal Rumble. For what it’s worth, this new report notes that “there were hopes” Lesnar would be involved tonight. Lesnar has been advertised for The Rumble.

It was also said that WWE contacted several stars for tonight’s show but they were unable to make it. We previously reported that Tatanka was invited to appear on the show, but he had a family commitment to make.

For those who missed it, you can click here for a possible big RAW 30 spoiler on Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* The go-home build for Royal Rumble

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Bobby Lashley

* The Bloodline holds Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY banned from ringside

* Special appearances from WWE Hall of Famers and Legends such as The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, Chief Content Officer Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Diamond Dallas Page, Jimmy Hart, The Godfather, Ted DiBiase Sr., IRS (Irwin R. Schyster), Alundra Blayze (Madusa). Ronda Rousey was also advertised to appear, while WWE Hall of Famers Kane and The Bella Twins, Brock Lesnar, and others are expected

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

