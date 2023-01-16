WWE NXT Superstars Charlie Dempsey and Zoey Stark are backstage for tonight’s RAW in Cincinnati, according to PWInsider. It’s likely that they will be working tonight’s pre-RAW taping for WWE Main Event.

This would be Stark’s second look on WWE Main Event as she defeated Dana Brooke on the December 1 episode. Dempsey has never worked a main roster match. He defeated Hank Walker on last Tuesday’s NXT New Year’s Evil show.

Several SmackDown Superstars are also backstage for tonight’s RAW – Drew McIntyre, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, who are set to defend their RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day soon.

Bo Dallas is also backstage for tonight’s RAW. We noted before how Uncle Howdy was scheduled for RAW as of Sunday’s creative, and Dallas being there is in line with this. Howdy briefly appeared on last week’s RAW to taunt Alexa Bliss.

