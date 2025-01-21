Following this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, we have updated lineups for several upcoming WWE events, which you can check out below:

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XXXVIII (1/25/25):

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:

Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax

WWE International Championship Match:

Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus

Contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, with Shawn Michaels moderating.

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (2/1/25):

Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match:

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

Men’s Royal Rumble Match:

John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntye, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, 21 More TBA

Women’s Royal Rumble Match:

Nia Jax, Bayley, 28 More TBA