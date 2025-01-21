Following this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, we have updated lineups for several upcoming WWE events, which you can check out below:
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XXXVIII (1/25/25):
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:
GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso
WWE Women’s World Championship Match:
Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax
WWE International Championship Match:
Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus
Contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, with Shawn Michaels moderating.
Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (2/1/25):
Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match:
Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens
Men’s Royal Rumble Match:
John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntye, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, 21 More TBA
Women’s Royal Rumble Match:
Nia Jax, Bayley, 28 More TBA